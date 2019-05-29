Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today have, inter alia:



3) Took on record resignation of Ms. Neeta Shah (DIN No. 07134947), Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. May 29, 2019, due to preoccupation.





The Meeting concluded at 6.30 p.m.



Please take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

