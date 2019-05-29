Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today have, inter alia:



2) Recommended a Dividend of Re. 1/- (10%) per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-19. The dividend on equity shares, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid within 30 days of the ensuing AGM.



The Meeting concluded at 6.30 p.m.



