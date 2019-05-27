Ashok Leyland Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

In pursuance of Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Company has issued duplicate share certificate (s) on May 27, 2019 in lieu of the Original Share certificates mentioned below which had been reported lost / misplaced by shareholders, based on the documents submitted for issue of Duplicate Share Certificate(s) :

Sl. No. Folio No. Name No. of shares Original Cert. No. Dist. Nos.
(From - To) Duplicate Cert. No.
1 26309 KUSUMBEN JIJUVADIA 500 26309 471003851-471004350 55557
500 46479 2656977810-2656978309 55558

Please notify the above to all the members of the exchange and confirm

Pdf Link: Ashok Leyland Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Ashok Leyland Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.