Ashok Leyland Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

In pursuance of Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the share certificates held by the following shareholder(s) has been reported lost/misplaced, with/without accompanied by Transfer Deed(s) :

Sl. No. Folio No. Name No. of shares Cert. No. Dist. Nos.
(From - To) Received on
1 29161 KUNDA UPASANI
MR ARUN UPASANI
80
47975

2658180890 - 2658180969
27/05/2019
2 16652 P DHANAPAL 1000

41598

2652488215-
2652489214
27/05/2019
3 232 T BOOVARAGHAN 2010

33579

2644336430-
2644338439
27/05/2019
4 32138 P A NOVA DOSS 1000

1000 S032138

49724
476182111-
476183110
2659515290-
2659516289 27/05/2019

Please notify the above to all the members of the exchange and confirm.

Pdf Link: Ashok Leyland Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Ashok Leyland Ltd

