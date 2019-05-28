In pursuance of Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the share certificates held by the following shareholder(s) has been reported lost/misplaced, with/without accompanied by Transfer Deed(s) :



Sl. No. Folio No. Name No. of shares Cert. No. Dist. Nos.

(From - To) Received on

1 29161 KUNDA UPASANI

MR ARUN UPASANI

80

47975



2658180890 - 2658180969

27/05/2019

2 16652 P DHANAPAL 1000



41598



2652488215-

2652489214

27/05/2019

3 232 T BOOVARAGHAN 2010



33579



2644336430-

2644338439

27/05/2019

4 32138 P A NOVA DOSS 1000



1000 S032138



49724

476182111-

476183110

2659515290-

2659516289 27/05/2019



Please notify the above to all the members of the exchange and confirm.



Pdf Link: Ashok Leyland Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com