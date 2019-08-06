2015, we hereby inform you that the Company has issued duplicate share certificate (s) on August 6, 2019
in lieu of the Original Share certificates mentioned below which had been reported lost / misplaced by shareholders, based on the documents submitted for issue of Duplicate Share Certificate(s) :
Sl. No. Folio No. Name No. of shares Original Cert. No. Dist. Nos.
(From - To) Duplicate Cert. No.
1 6392 AMBALAL CHATURBHAI PATEL
MR. PARSANBEN AMBALAL PATEL 610 6392 450074931-450075540 55580
2 28618 SHUBHANGI VASANT NAIK
MR VASANT KRUHNA NAIK
MRS LEELA VASANT NAIK 240 28618 473037541-473037780 55581
Please notify the above to all the members of the exchange and confirm.
Ashok Leyland Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate
