Ashok Leyland Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

2015, we hereby inform you that the Company has issued duplicate share certificate (s) on August 6, 2019
in lieu of the Original Share certificates mentioned below which had been reported lost / misplaced by shareholders, based on the documents submitted for issue of Duplicate Share Certificate(s) :
Sl. No. Folio No. Name No. of shares Original Cert. No. Dist. Nos.
(From - To) Duplicate Cert. No.
1 6392 AMBALAL CHATURBHAI PATEL
MR. PARSANBEN AMBALAL PATEL 610 6392 450074931-450075540 55580
2 28618 SHUBHANGI VASANT NAIK
MR VASANT KRUHNA NAIK
MRS LEELA VASANT NAIK 240 28618 473037541-473037780 55581

Please notify the above to all the members of the exchange and confirm.

Pdf Link: Ashok Leyland Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
