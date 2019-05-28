Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company will be attending the Investors Conference organised by B&K Securities India Pvt Ltd., the details of which are as under.



Date Particulars Place

29th May 2019 B&K Securities Investor Conference Mumbai



The Investor Presentation - May 2019 is already in public domain and is available / uploaded on the Companys website and Stock Exchanges. The said presentation would be shared with investors in the Conference.



Note: Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of organisers / investors / the Company.



Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com