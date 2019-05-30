Ashoka Buildcon Ltd - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Board of Directors at the meeting dtd. May 22, 2019, has approved & recommended to Members to give eir approval through Postal Ballot, with respect to following :



1. To revise the remuneration payable to Mr. Ashok Katariya (DIN: 00112240), Whole-time Director, designated as the Chairman of the Company;

2. To revise the remuneration payable to Mr. Satish Parakh (DIN: 00112324), Managing Director of the Company;

3. To revise the remuneration payable to Mr. Sanjay Londhe (DIN: 00112604), Whole-time Director of the Company;

4. To revise the remuneration payable to Mr. Milap Raj Bhansali (DIN : 00181897) Whole-time Director of the Company;

5. To raise the Funds;

6. To approve Transactions with Related Parties under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013;

7. To appoint Ms. Sunanda Dandekar (DIN:07144108) as an Independent Director for 2nd term of consecutive 5 years from March 30, 2020; and

8. To continue Mr. Ashok Katariya as a Whole Time Director upon attaining the age of 70 years;



