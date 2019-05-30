Ashram Online.Com Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting



We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today the May 30,2019 which commenced at 3.30 pm and concluded at 4.15 pm have considered and approved the following:-



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Board considered and took on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 along with Auditors report. A copy of the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities and Auditors report is attached herewith.



The Board considered and approved the re - appointment of Mrs. Sangita Tatia as the Whole Time Director of the Company.



The Board Considered and approved the appointment of V Rajesh & Associates as an Internal Auditor of the Company in place of M/s. KBR & Co who have vacated the office w.e.f 1.04.2019



The Board approved the Compliances related to the quarter / Year ended 31.3.2019.





