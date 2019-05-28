Asia Capital Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Director in their meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May 2019 at 5:00 p.m. approved the audited financial results of the Company for the year/quarter ended 31st March 2019 (as discussed and reviewed by the Audit Committee) along with the Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Results of the Company and authorized all the Directors of the Company and the Company Secretary/Chief Financial Officer of the Company, jointly or severally, to sign the aforesaid yearly/quarterly financial results for and on behalf of the Board, to transmit the same to the stock exchange and to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be required in this regard.



The Board Meeting commenced at 5:00 p.m. and concluded at 6:00 p.m.

