In terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2019 and other applicable provisions, we are pleased to submit the following documents:-



1.Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2019.

2.Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March 2019.

3.Auditors Report on quarterly financial results and year ended on 31st March 2019.

4.Declaration for audit report with unmodified opinion.

5.Press release for publishing Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2019.



Kindly take this on record. Thanking you.

Pdf Link: Asia Capital Ltd - Submission Of Documents Under The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2019

