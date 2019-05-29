Asian Flora Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Sub: Intimation of adjournment of Board Meeting



Ref: Scrip Code: BSE-531392.

With respect to the subject cited above, we wish to inform you that due to unavoidable reasons and situations the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company stand adjourned Todays Board Meeting to Monday the 3rd day of June, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at H.No 7-180/4/2, Kamalanagar colony Kapra, ECIL X Roads Hyderabad Telangana, inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 and including other items.

Further our intimation dated April 10th, 2019, the trading window shall remain closed for the Directors and specified employees has already been closed from the closing hour of April 10th, 2019 and will remain closed till the conclusion of 48 hours after declaration of financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.

For Asian Flora Limited



Setty Sangameswar

Director

03157030





