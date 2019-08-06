Asian Granito India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

This is to inform you that the Company has organized a conference call for analysts and investors, Wednesday, 07th August, 2019 at 04.00 p.m., to discuss the financial performance for Q1FY2020. The investor presentation is enclosed herewith for your reference.

This is to further inform that the copy of the latest Investor Presentation as has been uploaded on the website of the Company www.aglasiangranito.com and is enclosed herewith for your information as also for the information of your members and the public at large.



This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.



Kindly note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Host / Company.

