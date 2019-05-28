Asian Granito India Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Asian Granito India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the final dividend of Rs. 0.60/- per face value of share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company will be paid/ dispatched within 30 days of its declaration.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com