Asian Granito India Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

The Board of Directors in its meeting dated 28.05.2019 has Recommended the final dividend of Rs. 0.60/- per face value of share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company will be paid/ dispatched within 30 days of its declaration.

