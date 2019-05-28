Asian Granito India Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

The Board of Directors in its meeting dated 28.05.2019 has Recommended the final dividend of Rs. 0.60/- per face value of share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company will be paid/ dispatched within 30 days of its declaration.

Pdf Link: Asian Granito India Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Asian Granito India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.