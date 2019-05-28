In continuation of our letter dated 3rd April 2019, regarding Closure of Trading Window, we wish to inform you that pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company shall be opened after expiry of forty-eight (48) hours from the announcement of the outcome (including declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March, 2019) of the Board Meeting of the Company held on 28th May, 2019 to BSE and NSE.

This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Asian Granito India Ltd. - Opening Of Trading Window - Asian Granito India Limited

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com