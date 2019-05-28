With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 04:00 p.m., has, inter-alia, considered the following:



1. Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March, 2019 together with the Auditors Reports of the Statutory Auditors. The copies of the same are enclosed herewith.



In Compliance with the provisions of the Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations read with Clause 4.1 the SEBIs Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016 we hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors - M/s. Manubhai & Shah LLP, Chartered Accountants, have issued the Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the to Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019



Refer attachment for further details.

Pdf Link: Asian Granito India Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Announcements Pursuant To The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com