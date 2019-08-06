Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

It is hereby clarified that the Board at its meeting held yesterday i.e., Monday, 5th August, 2019 approved other agenda items except Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter (Q1) ended 30th June, 2019, approval of which stands adjourned to Monday 12th August, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.



