ASIAN HOTELS (EAST) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further to our letter dated 5th August, 2019, notice is hereby given to you that the adjourned Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the segment-wise Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter (Q1) ended 30th June, 2019 after giving effect therein the Scheme of Arrangement.



Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per Companys Code of Conduct, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till completion of 48 hrs after the unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter (Q1) ended 30th June, 2019 becomes generally available to the public.



Pdf Link: Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Adjourned Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com