Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter (Q1) ended 30th June, 2019, the Board has pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per Companys Code of Conduct, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till completion of 48 hrs after the unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter (Q1) ended 30th June, 2019 becomes generally available to the public.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3.15 p.m. and then adjourned at 4.00 p.m. and thereafter reconvened at 6.00 p.m. and further adjourned at 8:30 p.m. to Monday, 12th August, 2019 at 5.30 p.m.



