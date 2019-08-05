This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019, the Board has:

i) noted that the orders of the NCLT, Kolkata and Chennai Benches have been received and filed with the respective Registrars of Companies.

ii) decided that the Investment Divisions results be recognized as separate segments results with effect from 1st April, 2019 giving full effect to the Orders of the NCLT in all the companies namely the Company, GJS Hotels Limited and Robust Hotels Private Limited.

In view of the above, the meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3.15 p.m. and then adjourned at 4.00 p.m. and thereafter reconvened at 6.00 p.m. and further adjourned at 8:30 p.m. to Monday, 12th August, 2019 at 5.30 p.m.







Pdf Link: Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

