Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. - Sub: Compliance Under Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the disclosure of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the half year ended 31st March, 2019.

This is for your information and ready reference.

Please acknowledge the receipt and take the above on record.

Pdf Link: Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. - Sub: Compliance Under Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor