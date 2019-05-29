Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the disclosure of related party transactions on a consolidated basis for the half year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Asian Hotels (East) Ltd. - Sub: Compliance Under Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com