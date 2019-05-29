This is to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019 have considered and approved inter alia:



1. The audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019;

2. The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2019 and Auditors Report thereon, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

3. Appointment of Mr. Mukesh Jain as a Non-executive Director on the Board of Directors of the Company in the casual vacancy created by resignation of Mr. Gaurav Gupta which shall be approved at the next general meeting.



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.45 p.m.



Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Asian Oilfield Services Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com