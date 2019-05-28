Asian Paints Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

This is to inform you that the Company through its representatives will be participating in the Investor Meetings as enclosed in the attachment. The schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on the part of Investors/Company. This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Asian Paints Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Asian Paints Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.