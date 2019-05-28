Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please find enclosed Notice convening the AGM and the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year

2018-19, which is being dispatched/sent to the members of the Company by permitted mode(s).



The AGM of the Company will be held on Thursday, 27th June, 2019, at 11.00 a.m. at Patkar Hall, Nathibai Thackersay Road, New Marine Lines, Mumbai - 400 020.



The Notice of AGM along with the Annual Report for the financial year 2018-19 is also being made available on the website of the Company at:



https://www.asianpaints.com/more/investors.html



This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Asian Paints Ltd. - Annual General Meeting On 27Th June, 2019

