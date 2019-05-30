Please find enclosed the intimation letter dated 28th May, 2019, received from our RTA - M/s. TSR Darashaw Limited, providing information regarding loss of share certificates and issue of duplicate share certificates to the shareholders of the Company.



This information is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Asian Paints Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

