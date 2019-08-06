Asian Paints Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Please find enclosed the intimation letter dated 5th August, 2019, received from our RTA - M/s. TSR Darashaw Consultants Private Limited, providing information regarding loss of share certificates and issue of duplicate share certificates to the shareholders of the Company.

This information is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is for your information and record.

Published on August 06, 2019
