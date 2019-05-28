Further to our letter no. APL/SEC/21/2019-20/10, dated 9th May, 2019, wherein we had intimated details relating to Book Closure, please note that the Company has fixed Friday, 14th June, 2019 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. Payment of dividend, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing AGM, will be made on or after Friday, 28th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Asian Paints Ltd. - Intimation Of Record Date

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com