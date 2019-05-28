Asian Paints Ltd. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Notice convening the AGM and the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2018-19, which is being dispatched/sent to the members of the Company by permitted mode(s).

Pdf Link: Asian Paints Ltd. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Asian Paints Ltd

