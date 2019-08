The Board of Directors of the company has accepted the request of Ms. P N Lakshmi, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer for the resignation from her position in the

company with effect from the close of working hours on 31st of August, 2019

Pdf Link: Asm Technologies Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com