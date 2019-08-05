Asm Technologies Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

I. Took on record the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone &consolidated ) of the Company, prepared as per Indian Accounting Standards( Ind-AS) ,for the quarter and

period ended 30th June 2019. vide Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

2. The Board of Directors of the company has accepted the request of Ms. P N Lakshmi, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer for the resignation from her position in the company with effect from the close of working hours on 31st of August, 2019

3. At the same meeting the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Ms. Vanishree Kulkarni as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company with effect from the 1st of September, 2019.

