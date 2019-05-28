Dear Sir/Madam,

In continuation to our earlier letter dated May 2, 2019, we wish to inform the exchange that the Company has received new Certificate of Incorporation from Registrar of Companies (ROC) for change in name of the Company from Aspire Home Finance Corporation Limited to Motilal Oswal Home Finance Limited with effect from May 28, 2019.

Kindly update your records with our new name.



Pdf Link: Aspire Home Finance Corporation Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com