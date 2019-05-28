Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of 10% i.e. Rs. 1.00/- per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2019 subject to approval of shareholder at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com