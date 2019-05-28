The BOD in its meeting held on 28.05.2019 has recommended a dividend of 10% i.e Rs. 1.00/- Per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31.03.2019 on 18079200 Equity Shares subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company

Pdf Link: Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com