Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

The BOD in its meeting held on 28.05.2019 has recommended a dividend of 10% i.e Rs. 1.00/- Per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31.03.2019 on 18079200 Equity Shares subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company

Published on May 28, 2019
