Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. - Regulation 33 Of SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
In this connection we are please to enclose the following:-
A. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31st, 2019
B. Independent Auditors Report on quarterly and Annual Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 by the Statutory Auditor M/s Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants
C. Declaration in respect of statement of impact of audit qualifications.

Pdf Link: Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. - Regulation 33 Of SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd

