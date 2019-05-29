Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith disclosure on Related Party Transactions for the Year ended March 31, 2019 on a consolidated basis, drawn in accordance with the applicable Accounting Standards.



Pdf Link: Astec Lifesciences Limited - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com