Aster Dm Healthcare Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed press release in relation to the audited financial results of the Company, for quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Aster Dm Healthcare Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.