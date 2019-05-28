Aster Dm Healthcare Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that:

1. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.30 am (1ST) and concluded at 2.45 pm (1ST).

2. The audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2019 together with the Auditors Report has been reviewed by the Audit and Risk Management

Committee and considered and approved by the Board of Directors, has been enclosed herewith.

3. Publication of the results in the Newspaper is being done as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

4. Pursuant to the recommendations of the Nomination and remuneration Committee, Dr. Azad Moopen shall

be reappointed as Managing Director of the Company for a term of 5 years, effective from December 1, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders;

5. Pursuant to the recommendations of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, M/s BSR & Associates LLP shall be appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at the ensuing AGM to hold office till the conclusion of the 12th AGM, subject to approval of the shareholders

6. The 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company shall be held on 8th August 2019. The cut-off date

for ascertaining the list of t he shareholders to whom the Notice of t he 11th AGM shall be sent has been fixed as 5th July 2019 and for determining the eligibility of shareholders to vote on t he resolutions proposed

at the 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company has been fixed as 1st August 2019.

7. The Company shall enter into a new line of business vertical-Aster Laboratories (path-labs).

8. The Board of Directors re-constituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Corporate Social

Responsibility Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. Further, the Audit and Risk

Management Committee has been reconstituted and renamed as Audit Committee. The Board of Directors

has also constituted two new committees, they are

a. Risk Management Committee

b. Medical Excellence Committee

