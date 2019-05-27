Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company is intimating the request received relating to Loss of share certificate and issue of duplicate share certificate in respect of 250 shares as per attached details.



Pdf Link: Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com