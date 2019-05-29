Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company is intimating the request received relating to Loss of share certificate and issue of duplicate share certificate in respect of 25 shares as per attached details.

Pdf Link: Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor