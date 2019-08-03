Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed following Directors in Board Meeting held on Saturday, 03rd August, 2019:

1) Shri Dhiren N. Parikh (DIN: 08525317) as Additional and Non - Executive Independent Director.
2) Shri Yogesh K Patel (DIN: 03613259) as Additional and Non - Executive Independent Director.
3) Shri Ramakant Patel (DIN: 00233423) as Whole Time Director.

Kindly take the same on records.

Pdf Link: Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.