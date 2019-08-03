Dear Sir / Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed following Directors in Board Meeting held on Saturday, 03rd August, 2019:



1) Shri Dhiren N. Parikh (DIN: 08525317) as Additional and Non - Executive Independent Director.

2) Shri Yogesh K Patel (DIN: 03613259) as Additional and Non - Executive Independent Director.

3) Shri Ramakant Patel (DIN: 00233423) as Whole Time Director.



Kindly take the same on records.

Pdf Link: Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com