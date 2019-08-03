Dear Sir / Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Shri Sanjiv Srivastava, Independent Director of the Company has resigned from the Directorship (Independent Director) due to their pre- occupation in other assignment with effect from Monday, 05th August, 2019.



Please find attached herewith the brief details of change of Director as prescribed vide SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September, 2015 (Annexure - A)



Kindly take the same on records.



Pdf Link: Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com