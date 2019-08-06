In continuation of our letter dated 03.08.2019 intimating the convening of Board Meeting of the Company on Monday, 12th August, 2019 at 4.30 P.M, inter alia, to consider and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



We are submitting herewith, pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the copy of notice of Board Meeting published in the Business Standard (English) and Sukhabar (Bengali) on 05.08.2019.



This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Atn International Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

