Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith information received on May 24, 2019 from Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent regarding loss of share certificates.

Pdf Link: ATUL LTD. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com