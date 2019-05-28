Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please take note that Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2019, considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) pursuant to sections 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, providing for the amalgamation of its wholly owned subsidiaries viz.,APL Healthcare Limited, APL Research Centre Limited, Aurozymes Limited, Curepro Parenterals Limited, Hyacinths Pharma Private Limited and Silicon Life Sciences Private Limited (Transferor Companies) with Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Transferee Company).



The Scheme would be subject to the requisite statutory/ regulatory approvals including the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (Hyderabad Bench).





Pdf Link: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com