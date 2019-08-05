This is to inform you that the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 3.00 p.m. at Kaveri Ball Room, Hotel Trident, Hi-tech City, Near Cyber Towers, Madhapur, Hyderabad - 500 081.Please find attached a copy of the AGM Notice for your information and records which is being dispatched to the shareholders of the Company alongwith Annual Report 2018-19. The Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will be closed from Friday, August 23, 2019 to Thursday, August 29, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.

Pdf Link: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) And Book Closure For AGM.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com