Austin Engineering Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has considered, approved and recommend payment of dividend rate of 5% (Rs. 0.50 per Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each) for the Financial ended on March 31, 2019 subject to approval of Members at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Austin Engineering Co.Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 26, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com