1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019

2. Asset & Liability Pattern for the period ended 31st March 2019

3. Auditors Report on Quarter & Year Ended Financial Results Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015.

4. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR)(Amendment)Regulations,2016



Pdf Link: Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com