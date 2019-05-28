Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019
2. Asset & Liability Pattern for the period ended 31st March 2019
3. Auditors Report on Quarter & Year Ended Financial Results Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015.
4. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR)(Amendment)Regulations,2016

Published on May 28, 2019
Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd

