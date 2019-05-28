In pursuant to Regulation 47 (1) (b) of Sebi (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Please find the Fourth Quarter and year ended March 31st, 2019 Published in newspaper Viz. Financial Express (English Newspaper) & Jansatta (Hindi Newspaper) on May 28th, 2019.

Pdf Link: Auto Pins (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com