In pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed copies of notice of Board Meeting to consider and take on record the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the three months and first quarter ended June 30, 2019. Published in newspapers viz. Financial Express (English Newspaper) & Jansatta (Hindi Newspaper) on Tuesday, 6th August 2019.

Pdf Link: Auto Pins (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com