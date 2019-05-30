This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)(Amendments)Regulations, 2018 read with BSE Circular dated 09th May, 2019 is not applicable to our company.



This is to certify that Companys Paid up Share Capital as on 31/03/2018 is Rs. 5,70,70,620 /-. The Net Worth of the Company as per Audited Financial Statements i.e. 31/03/2018 is Rs. 4,04,17,000/-. Hence based on the aforementioned facts the Company is eligible to claim the exemptions as granted under Regulation 15 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



In view of aforesaid and in terms of Bombay Stock Exchange Circular no. LIST/COMP/10/2019-20 dated 09/05/2019 and Circular No. LIST/COMP/12/2019-20 dated 14th May 2019, the provisions of Regulation 24A regarding submission of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report are not applicable to our Company and hence we are exempted from submitting the said Compliance Report.



Pdf Link: Auto Pins (India) Ltd. - Declaration With Respect To Non - Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report Under Regulation 24A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)(Amendments) Regulations, 2018 For The Financial Year Ended 31Stmarch, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com